ACL: Golmohammadi pleased with Persepolis’ performance

75 views

Tasnim – GOA, Yahya Golmohammadi was satisfied with Persepolis FC’s performance despite a more difficult than expected start to their 2021 AFC Champions League Group E campaign against Al-Wahda on Wednesday.

A first-half strike from captain Jalal Hosseini gave the Iranian giant the edge over Al-Wahda as Golmohammadi’s men collected maximum points at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“The first match is really important and it was tough and, fortunately, we were able to win,” said head coach Golmohammadi. “We played against a good and strong team.”

“Al-Wahda is one of the teams who has a chance to qualify into the next round and it really had a good match, especially in the second half. It was not easy for us considering the lack of preparation we had.”

“We achieved the result because we defended well, made short passes between the spaces and took the chances that were presented to us,” he added.

“Players like Isa Alekasir and Kamal Kamyabinia injected that burst of energy that was needed against Al-Wahda in the second half.

“Thank you to all the players. They worked very hard under pressure to get the result that we wanted. I’m pleased with their performance and would like to dedicate this win to all the Persepolis fans,” Golmohammadi concluded.