Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Vahid Amiri will be a key man for Persepolis in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

The Group Stage of the AFC Champions League arrives in India for the first time in the competitionâ€™s history, and Group E brings together a fascinating mix of the old and new as two-time finalist Persepolis from Iran, Qatarâ€™s Al-Rayyan, host FC Goa and Al-Wahda from the United Arab Emirates face off.

Veteran winger Amiri returns to the AFC Champions League for another crack at the title, having missed out on last yearâ€™s final after picking up a suspension that ruled him out of the defeat at the hands of Ulsan Hyundai FC.

Now 33 years old, Amiri brings creativity, resilience and versatility to Yahya Golmohammadiâ€™s team and is as important defensively as he is in attack.