Majid Hosseini linked with Sampdoria, Istanbul Basaksehir [Report]

Tasnim – TRABZON, Iranian international defender Majid Hosseini continues to be been linked with a move to Italian football team Sampdoria.

Hosseini has struggled for playing time in Trabzonspor and decided to leave the Turkish team at the end of the season, karadenizgazete.com.tr reported.

The Iranian player did not accept the latest offer made by Trabzonspor to extend his contract.

“I want to go to a team where I can play continuously. It’s not the money that matters,” Hosseini said.

The Iranian defender has been reportedly linked with a move to Sampdoria. He is also reportedly in talks with Istanbul Basaksehir.