Issa Alekasir returns to Persepolis

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team forward Issa Alekasir has completed his six-month ban.

He was handed a six-month ban by the Asian Football Confederation for a “discriminatory gesture” in early October.

The 30-year-old forward received the ban after making a slant-eyed gesture to television cameras after scoring against Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor in the quarterfinals of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Alekasir came off the bench in the match against Shahr Khodro in the Iran Professional League on Saturday.

He can help Persepolis in the domestic league and in the 2021 AFC Champions League.