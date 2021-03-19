IPL: Sepahan overtakes Persepolis to top league table [VIDEO]

78 views

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team returned to the top of Iran Professional League (IPL) with a 2-0 win over Tractor on Thursday.

Sajad Shahbazzadeh gave the hosts the lead in the 19th minute. Tractor were reduced to 10 men on the hour mark after receiving his second yellow card.

Tractor forward Peyman Babaei missed a penalty in the 70th minute. With nine minutes remaining, Yasin Soleymani made ths scoreboard 2-0.

In Tehran, Persepolis emerged victorious over Naft Masjed Soleyman.

The Reds defeated the visiting team 2-1 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium. Mehdi Torabi scored for Persepolis with a header in the 32nd minute and Meysam Tohidast canceled out his goal in the 54th minute.

Vahid Amiri scored the winner in the 68th minute.

Persepolis went to 10 men in the 75th minute. Substitute Siamak Nemati was shown his second yellow card in the 75th minute.

In Rafsanjan, Aluminum edged Past Mes 1-0 thanks to a goal from Amir Hooshmand in the third minute.

Sanat Naft and Shahr Khodro played out a goalless draw.

Sepahan moved up to top of the table with 37 points on goal difference.

Esteghlal are third with 34 points.