Moud Bonyadifar to officiate Syria friendly

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Moud Bonyadifar was chosen to officiate the friendly match between Iran and Syria national football teams.

Team Melli will play Syria on March 30 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.



The two teams will meet as part of the preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Iran will play Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain, and Iraq in Group C, where Dragan Skocic’s team sits third.



Bonyadifar is an Iranian football referee who has been officiating in the Persian Professional League for nine seasons and has been on the international list since 2013.