Tasnim – TABRIZ, Mehdi Pashazadeh parted ways with Machine Sazi football team on Monday.

The 47-year-old coach had been appointed as the Tabriz-based football team’s coach three weeks ago but ended cooperation with the team for unknown reasons.

Machine Sazi sits bottom of the Iran Professional League table after 17 weeks.

Saeid Akhbari has been appointed as caretaker coach and will head the team against Esteghlal on Wednesday.