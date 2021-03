117 views

Tasnim – ATHENS, Greek Super League football team AEK has reportedly shown interest in signing Iranian international defender Majid Hosseini.

The 24-year-old Trabzonspor defender has previously been linked with a move to Olympiacos.

Hosseini’s contract expires at the end of the season but Gazetedamga.com.tr has reported that the defender is going to stay at Trabzonspor.

If Hosseini signs for AEK, he will join his countryman Karim Ansarifard in the Greek team.