Pouraliganji sidelined for two weeks

Tasnim – SHENZHEN, Iran international defender Morteza Pouraliganji has been sidelined for at least two weeks due to a foot injury.

The Shenzhen defender sustained the injury in a friendly match on Saturday.

Pouraliganji is one of the iconic players of Iran national football team and will be a vital defender in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in June.

“I’ve suffered a foot injury in a warm up match but I will recover very soon,” Pouraliganji said.