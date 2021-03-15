FC Porto defeats Paços de Ferreira as Taremi gets another assist [VIDEO]

63 views

A BOLA – PORTO, FC Porto beat Paços de Ferreira 2-0, with goals scored in a short space of time within the last quarter of an hour by Pepe and Sérgio Oliveira.

With the match remaining scoreless going into the break, FC Porto left it for late, as they picked up three points in their effort to reduce the gap between first placed Sporting Lisbon.

FC Porto Captain Pepe made the breakthrough, and opened the scoring on the 77th minute.

Just a minute later, Mehdi Taremi regained possession and laid off a simple pass to Oliveria, who smashed in a long range effort on the 78th minute.