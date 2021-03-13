Azmoun on the scoresheet again as Zenit rout Akhmat Grozny [VIDEO]

159 views

A Bola – ST. PETERSBERG, Zenit defeated Akhmat Grozny (4-0) in the 22nd round of the Russian championship.

The win returns the St. Petersburg team to winning ways, as they currently lead the league table with 45 points, five more than CSKA Moscow.

The rout started with an authentic Karavaev shot on the 51st minute. The 25-year-old Russian defender followed with the ball controlled in the right half and fired from outside the box into the back of the opposing net.

Azmoun doubled the lead by converting a penalty kick on the 64th minute.

Azmoun then became provider as he assisted Dzyuba for the teams 3rd goal on the 74th minute.

Andrey Mostovoy capped off the win with a late goal on the 80th minute.