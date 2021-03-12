AFC: Bahrain selected to host remaining Group C WCQ’s

173 views

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Bahrain was chosen as the centralized venue for the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 in Group C by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The matches are scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 15, 2021.

Iran was originally scheduled to host three matches out of four remaining matches before coronavirus shut down the competitions.

Iran had to host table-toppers Iraq, Bahrain and Hong Kong in Tehran and were supposed to travel to Pnom Penh to meet Cambodia.

Now, the ‘Persian Leopards’ have a difficult task ahead since they will have to play their home matches in an away venue.