Taremi voted Liga Nos ‘Best Striker of the Month’ for third time

A Bola – LISBON, For the third consecutive month, Mehdi Taremi was elected as the best striker in the Portugues first division, Liga Nos.

The voting for February consisted of the head coaches of all the clubs participating in the league competition.

The Iranian striker, who plays for FC Porto, collected 31 percent of the votes, overtaking Piazon (SC Braga) and Carlos Jr. (Santa Clara), who had 16 and 10 percent, respectively.

During the month of February, Taremi participated in six games, created two goals and several assists in the dragons jersey.