Juventus knocked out by 10-man Porto [VIDEO]

Taipei Times – TURIN, Despite Taremi being sent off after collecting a yellow card just after his first booking, Porto did not let up and made Juventus regret their wasted opportunities.

Juventus — and Cristiano Ronaldo — on Tuesday crashed out of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 on away goals for the second successive year as the Bianconeri were eliminated by 10-man Porto.

Sergio Oliveira scored in extra-time to send Porto to the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition, despite a thrilling 3-2 loss in Turin after Federico Chiesa’s two goals had given Juventus hope.

Porto, who played most of the second leg at a numerical disadvantage after Mehdi Taremi’s sending off, advanced on away goals after the tie ended 4-4 on aggregate.