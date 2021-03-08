FFIRI names Ghanbarzadeh as acting secretary general

21 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Mansour Ghanbarzadeh was named as acting secretary general of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) on Monday.

At the Board of Directors meeting held in the federation’s headquarters, he was named as FFIRI acting secretary general.

On Sunday, Mehdi Mohammadnabi stepped down as his role after one year.

Ghanbarzadeh has previously worked as chairman of Naft Tehran club.

Last week, Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem was elected as president of Iran football federation for a four-year term.