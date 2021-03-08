Azmoun scores as Zenit lose to Rubin Kazan [VIDEO]

177 views

Soccernews.ru – KAZAN, The Iranian striker of Zenit St. Petersburg Sardar Azmoun topped the list of top scorers in the Russian Premier League after scoring today.

In the 21st round of the Russian Premier League, Azmoun scored Zenit’s lone goal against his former club Rubin Kazan.

Azmoun scored the equalizing goal for his team with a header on the 75th minute.

Rubin Kazan was able to retain the lead during added time on the 92nd minute.

Shortly after, a late penalty awarded to Zenit saw the Kazan keeper save a poor effort from Artem Dzyuba.

The Iranian striker’s goal is his 12th of the season in the Russian championship. Just behind him is teammate Artem Dzyuba with 11 goals, and third place goes to Spartak striker Jordan Larsson with 10 goals.