Ansarifard scores twice to help AEK defeat Apollon Smyrni [VIDEO]

SportTime.gr – ATHENS, Karim Ansarifard found the net again in an AEK jersey against Apollon Smyrni.

Ansarifard has not made the scoresheet recently, unable to find the net in 8 consecutive matches. He finally broke his goalscoring drought in today’s match, scoring twice for his team on the 7th and 25th minutes, respectively.

The important three points from this win sees AEK move to 3rd place in the Greek Super League.

Karim Ansarifard spoke to NOVA exclusively after the match:

How does it feel now having scored for 8 matches now?

“First of all, congratulations to my team that we returned to 2nd place. After my injury in the match with Aris, I was left out for 3-4 matches, it was a bit difficult for me to find a goal. I am happy that I scored and helped”.

What does today’s win mean the team?

“We know very well that we are a great team, that we are good players and we have a good technical staff. We did not have good results in the last games, we lost our confidence. We talked to each other, because we are a great team. We wanted to win comfortably today, to gain confidence and enter the playoffs with good psychology “.

Tell us a little more about your goal celebration?

“First of all, I wish all the women of the world a Happy Women’s Day. Tomorrow is also my wife’s birthday, and I wanted to wish her. I was thinking about what to buy her for a gift, I scored the goals and now also awarded the match MVP award, maybe I will take it home and give it to her!”