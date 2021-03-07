Sayyadmanesh scores brace as FC Zorya defeats FC Lviv [VIDEO]

168 views

Football.ua – LUHANSK, FC Zorya Luhansk defeated Lviv 4: 0 in 17th round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

Viktor Skripnik’s team opened the scoring early on the ninth minute of the match with a strike from Aleksandr Gladkiy.

Four minutes later, the side from Luhansk doubled their lead when Allahyar Sayyadmanesh sent the ball into the net after a smart pass from Gladky.

Three minutes later, Gladkyy scored Zorya’s third goal, finishing off after turmoil in the penalty area after a corner kick.

Sayyadmanesh also scored a double, sending in a glancing header after connecting with a cross from Dmitry Khomchenovskiy on the 39th minute.

For the Luhansk club, this is a record seventh victory in a row in the Premier League.

After 16 games, Zorya has 32 points and is currently third in the UPL standings, only four points behind Shakhtar.