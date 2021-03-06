Taremi bags another assist as FC Porto defeat Gil Vincente [VIDEO]

245 views

BARCELOS, Goals from Uribe and Sérgio Oliveira helped the "Dragons" beat Gil Vicente in Barcelos 2-0.

Less than 72 hours after seeing one of the main objectives disappear at the time (the re-conquest of the Portuguese Cup), FC Porto did not fail in the domestic league competition.

After seeing Sporting win, the “Dragons” scored early during their visit to Gil Vicente, and a solid performance from their goalkeeper Denis prevented Porto from scoring further goals.

However, despite having won three important points, FC Porto left Barcelos with two serious problems for Turin, where next Tuesday they face Juventus: Pepe and Corona were left with physical problems.

The Gilista strategy failed early, where after seven minutes, Mateus Uribe opened the scoring. After a corner and some rebounds, the ball was left in the area for the Colombian to score his third goal in the championship.

On the 60th minute, Taremi was the provider as he received the ball on the left, dribbled Gonçalves, and sent a pass to Sérgio Oliveira, who fired from the outside of the box to make it 2-0. It was the 15th goal of the Porto midfielder this season.