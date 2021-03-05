Allahyar voted UPL Favbet League’s Best player of the week & month

117 views

UPL.ua – KYIV, The Ukrainian Premier League, after interviewing the experts who are members of our voting council, identified the brightest football player in the 16th round of the Favbet League.

As a result of the voting, Zorya striker Allahyar won ahead of Vladislav Kulach (Vorskla), Mykola Kukharevych (Rukh), and teammate Nikola Vasyl!

The Iranian forward has claimed 2 goals and 2 assists in the current season.

Allahyar’s crucial assist against league leaders Shakhtar Donetsk also drew high praise due to his commanding run into the opponent’s half.

In addition, the UPL summed up the voting results for the title of the best player for the month of February.

According to the results of the voting, the representatives “Dawn”, the forward of Luhansk Allahyar Sayadmanesh won 36% of the votes. The second place went to Dynamo Viktor Tsygankov (16%), and the third – to Andriy Totovytsky from “Desna” (15%).