Nekounam, Majidi, and Elhami shortlisted to lead Esteghlal [Report]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Three coaches have been shortlisted to lead Esteghlal football team in the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Esteghlal parted ways with Mahmoud Fekri on Tuesday following a poor run of results in the league.

Ex-Esteghlal coach Farhad Majidi is a candidate to replace Fekri.

Foolad coach Javad Nekounam is also among the nominees to lead the team.

Saket Elhami, who has most recently worked as Tractor coach, has also been shortlisted to lead Esteghlal.

Esteghlal currently sits third in the Iran Professional League, six points behind leaders Persepolis.