IPL: Persepolis extend winning streak, Esteghlal draws [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team edged past Saipa 1-0 to extend their winning streak to six in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Persepolis captain Jalal Hosseini scored the only goal of the match just after six minutes in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The Reds could have won the match with more goals but the team’s players failed to capitalize on their chances.

Persepolis remained top of the table with 33 points, two points above Sepahan who also defeated Gol Gohar courtesy of Sajad Shahbazzadeh’s goal in the 68th minute.

Earlier in the day, Esteghlal were held to a 1-1 draw by Mes Rafsanjan. Masih Zahedi was on target for the hosts but Mes defender Hamed Noormohammadi scored an own goal in 52nd minute.

Tractor escaped a defeat against 10-man Naft Masjed Soleyman. Sajad Jafari found the back of the net in the 76th minute but Mohammad Abbaszadeh equalized the match in the dying moments of the match.

Foolad also remained on course thanks to Ayanda Patosi’s goal in Ahvaz.

Rock-bottom Machine Sazi drew 1-1 with Shahr Khodro and struggling Nassaji were held to a 1-1 draw by Aluminum. Paykan also defeated Sanat Naft 2-0 in Ahvaz.