Tasnim – TEHRAN, Tractor football team midfielder Saeid Mehri joined Esteghlal on Sunday.

The 25-year-old player joined the Iranian giant on a 2.5-year deal.

Mehri started his footballing career in Machine Sazi in 2016 and joined Tractor after three years.

The Blues, who look to bring an end to their eight-year’s title drought, have hired Mehri to strengthen their midfield line.

Esteghlal sits third in the league, four points behind its archrival Persepolis.