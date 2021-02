266 views

Tasnim – PORTO, Mehdi Taremi once again helped Porto earn a point at the 2020-21 Primeira Liga.

On Saturday, he scored for the Dragons in the 54th minute to halve the deficit at the Dragao Stadium in the match against Boavista.

Sergio Oliveira also scored a late goal from the penalty spot to salvage a point for the host.

The Iranian forward had scored five goals in the past five matches.