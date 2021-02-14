Jafar Salmani scores and assists as Portimonense defeat Gil Vicente [VIDEO]

327 views

MaisFutebol.iol.pt – PORTIMAO, On a day when the sun shone brightly in Algarve, Portimonense broadened its smile with a victory over Gil Vicente.

After the good signs given against Paços de Ferreira (0-0) in the last round, Paulo Sérgio’s team returned to victory after two draws and two defeats.

The game could not have started better for the Algarvians. A corner from the right sent in by Salmani was met by a header from Maurício near the post on the second minute of the game.

A high ball received by Maurício slipped from his head to his arm. There were doubts in the penalty bid, but it would eventually be confirmed after the VAR’s verdict. Artur Soares Dias pointed to the spot as Samuel Lino beat the Portimonense keeper on the 26th minute.

The game remained lively and shortly after the penalty, Portimonense recovered their advantage. Aylton Boa Morte waited in the opposition box, took an opponent out of the way, and sent a pass to the onrushing Salmani who sent out an unstoppable shot on the 33rd minute.

Paulo Sérgio’s team started the second half very comfortably, controlling the game and wearing out their opponent.

Aylton Boa Morte, in great shape, ended the remaining doubts. Following a corner from the right, the forward received the ball at the corner of the area and released a shot with his left foot. A beautiful goal that ended the opponent’s hopes on the 72nd minute.

Portimonense still had more to give as Beto added a fourth goal. The striker, who came off the bench, took a shot that left no chance for Gil’s goalkeeper on the 85th minute.

Portimonense jump to 11th place in the standings, leaving the opponent five places below them despite the difference being only three points.