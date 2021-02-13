Sayyadmanesh gets an assist, Zahedi makes his debut as FC Zorya defeat Desna [VIDEO]

131 views

Unian.ua – LUHANSK, Luhansk’s Zorya defeated Chernihiv’s Desna in the 14th round of the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) to claim an important 3 points.

The match took place in terrible weather conditions and made life difficult for the players on both teams.

Sayyadmanesh was instrumental in Zorya’s opening goal. After regaining possession from a misdirected clearance from the Desna keeper, Allhyar ran down the right and sent the ball to Oleksandr Gladky, who scored the first goal of the match on the 18th minute.

Desna quickly restored parity with Andriy Totovytsky skillfully finishing to bring the match level on the 21st minute.

In the 61st minute, Gladky was on the scoresheet again as he scored the winning goal with a header.

Allahyar’s Iranian compatriot and Zorya’s newest signing, Shahab Zahedi, also made his debut for FC Zorya when he was brought into the game on the 60th minute.

The win sees FC Zorya move to 4th place in the Ukrainian Premier League.