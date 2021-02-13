IPL: Sepahan beats Esteghlal to move into first place [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team defeated Esteghlal 2-0 on Saturday to move top of Iran Professional League (IPL).

In the match held in Isfahan’s Foolad Shahr Stadium, Sajad Shahbazzadeh found the back of the net in the 14th minute. The unmarked forward tapped in a loose ball to get the opener for Sepahan.

Soroush Rafiei made it 2-0 in the 35th minute from a set-piece.

Sepahan moved to top of the table with 28 points, two points ahead of Esteghlal.

In Ahvaz, Foolad defeated Shahr Khodro thanks to first-half’s goals from Zobeir Niknafs and Sasan Ansari.

Rock-bottom Machine Sazi edged past Sanat Naft courtesy of a Sirous Sadeghian’s late goal.

In Ghaemshahr, struggling Nassaji suffered a home 2-1 loss to Gol Gohar. Hossein Khatir (own goal) and Godwin Mensha scored for Nassaji and Hamed Shiri was on target for the hosts.

Aluminum Arak also beat Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1 in their away match thanks to a brace from Mehdi Hosseini. Sasan Hosseini halved the deficit for the hosts.

On Sunday, Persepolis will host Paykan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

In Rafsanjan, Mes will host Zob Ahan and Saipa meet Tractor in Tehran.