Who are Asia’s top UEFA Champions League performers?

Which Asian players have the most appearances and goals in Europe's leading club competition?
Most appearances by an Asian player in the European Champion Clubs’ Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)
69: Maksim Shatskikh (UZB – Dynamo Kyiv)
59: Ji-Sung Park (KOR – PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United)
50: Heung-Min Son (KOR – Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur)
37: Vladimir Maminov (UZB – Lokomotiv Moskva)
33: Shinji Kagawa (JPN – Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United)
31: Atsuto Uchida (JPN – Schalke)
24: Oleg Pashinin (UZB – Lokomotiv Moskva)
23: Yuto Nagotomo (JPN – Internazionale, Galatasaray, Marseille)
20: Young-Pyo Lee (KOR – PSV Eindhoven)
19: Shunsuke Nakamura (JPN – Celtic)
19: Mehrdad Minavandchal (IRN – Sturm Graz)
Most goals by an Asian player in the European Champion Clubs’ Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)
23: Maksim Shatskikh (UZB – Dynamo Kyiv)
19: Heung-Min Son (KOR – Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur)
6: Sardar Azmoun (IRN – Rostov, Zenit)
5: Hee-Chan Hwang (KOR – Salzburg, Leipzig)
5: Ji-Sung Park (KOR – PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United)
4: Ali Daei (IRN – Bayern München, Hertha Berlin)
4: Shinji Kagawa (JPN – Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United)
4: Takumi Minamino (JPN – Salzburg, Liverpool)
3: Keisuke Honda (JPN – CSKA Moskva)
3: Vladimir Maminov (UZB – Lokomotiv Moskva)
3: Mehdi Mahdavikia (IRN – Hamburg)
Most goals by an Asian player in UEFA club competition*
25: Heung-Min Son (KOR – Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur)
23: Maksim Shatskikh (UZB – Dynamo Kyiv, Arsenal Kyiv)
11: Sardar Azmoun (IRN – Rubin, Rostov, Zenit)
11: Hee-Chan Hwang (KOR – Salzburg, Leipzig)
11: Shinji Kagawa (JPN – Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United)
11: Takumi Minamino (JPN – Salzburg, Liverpool)
10: Bum-Kun Cha (KOR – Bayer Leverkusen)
6: Ali Daei (IRN – Bayern München, Hertha Berlin)
6: Yuya Kubo (JAP – Young Boys, Gent)
Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by Asian players in UEFA club competition*
Iran – 35: Mehdi Mahdavikia (Hamburg)
* UEFA club competition means European Champion Clubs’ Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Intertoto Cup