Who are Asia’s top UEFA Champions League performers?

(No Ratings Yet)

229 views

UEFA.com – NYON, Which Asian players have the most appearances and goals in Europe’s leading club competition?

Most appearances by an Asian player in the European Champion Clubs’ Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

69: Maksim Shatskikh (UZB – Dynamo Kyiv)

59: Ji-Sung Park (KOR – PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United)

50: Heung-Min Son (KOR – Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur)

37: Vladimir Maminov (UZB – Lokomotiv Moskva)

33: Shinji Kagawa (JPN – Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United)

31: Atsuto Uchida (JPN – Schalke)

24: Oleg Pashinin (UZB – Lokomotiv Moskva)

23: Yuto Nagotomo (JPN – Internazionale, Galatasaray, Marseille)

20: Young-Pyo Lee (KOR – PSV Eindhoven)

19: Shunsuke Nakamura (JPN – Celtic)

19: Mehrdad Minavandchal (IRN – Sturm Graz)

Most goals by an Asian player in the European Champion Clubs’ Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

23: Maksim Shatskikh (UZB – Dynamo Kyiv)

19: Heung-Min Son (KOR – Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur)

6: Sardar Azmoun (IRN – Rostov, Zenit)

5: Hee-Chan Hwang (KOR – Salzburg, Leipzig)

5: Ji-Sung Park (KOR – PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United)

4: Ali Daei (IRN – Bayern München, Hertha Berlin)

4: Shinji Kagawa (JPN – Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United)

4: Takumi Minamino (JPN – Salzburg, Liverpool)

3: Keisuke Honda (JPN – CSKA Moskva)

3: Vladimir Maminov (UZB – Lokomotiv Moskva)

3: Mehdi Mahdavikia (IRN – Hamburg)

Most goals by an Asian player in UEFA club competition*

25: Heung-Min Son (KOR – Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur)

23: Maksim Shatskikh (UZB – Dynamo Kyiv, Arsenal Kyiv)

11: Sardar Azmoun (IRN – Rubin, Rostov, Zenit)

11: Hee-Chan Hwang (KOR – Salzburg, Leipzig)

11: Shinji Kagawa (JPN – Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United)

11: Takumi Minamino (JPN – Salzburg, Liverpool)

10: Bum-Kun Cha (KOR – Bayer Leverkusen)

6: Ali Daei (IRN – Bayern München, Hertha Berlin)

6: Yuya Kubo (JAP – Young Boys, Gent)

Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by Asian players in UEFA club competition*

Iran – 35: Mehdi Mahdavikia (Hamburg)

* UEFA club competition means European Champion Clubs’ Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Intertoto Cup