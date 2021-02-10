Taça da Liga: Taremi scores in league cup semi-final [VIDEO]

168 views

Sapo Desporto – BRAGA, SC Braga drew 1-1 with FC Porto in the first leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-final. The ‘dragons’ ended the game with nine players.

In Braga, Iranian striker Taremi scored the first goal of the match for FC Porto on the 9th minute.

Braga midfielder Fransérgio scored the equalizer as the match went 12 minutes into additional time.

The FC Porto side saw two players receive a red card during the match, with Luiz Diaz being sent off on the 70th minute, followed by Mateus Uribe on the 97th minute.

FC Porto will still fancy their chances as they go into the semi-final second leg with an away goal.