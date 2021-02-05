Shahab Zahedi to join FC Zorya Luhansk [Report]

80 views

Footballhub.com.ua – DONETSK, The transfer for the Iranian striker will reportedly be completed soon.

FC Zorya has agreed to terms with Olimpik Donetsk regarding the transfer of striker Zahedi Shahab. The striker is slated to join his new club in the summer.

The president of Olimpik Donetsk Vladislav Gelzin also confirmed the move during an interview with Footboom:

“Olympic Donetsk has agreed on the transfer details with FC Zorya, and the transfer will likely take place today. We have also resolved all the nuances with the president of the Luhansk club, Yevhen Heller.”

Olimpik Donetsk coach Ihor Klymovskyi also shared his thoughts on losing his prized striker, “This is a really big loss for us. The striker must be scoring, and Shahab was just such a forward.”

It is reported that Olympic Donetsk will receive $365 thousand for Zahedi.

This season, Shahab has played 11 matches in the UPL, scoring 8 goals. He is currently the top scorer in the Ukrainian championship.