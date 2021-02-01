Iman Salimi joins Slovakian side ŠKF Sereď

48 views

www.skfseredfutbal.sk – SERED, The 24-year-old Iranian tracker Iman Salimi, who last wore a Tractor SC jersey, comes to reinforce the ŠKF Sereď defense.

Iman has agreed with the management of our club on a contract until May 31, 2021.

“First of all, I want to thank my family and my gaming agency for supporting me. I am very happy to be in Sered, I want to show my qualities on the field, help the club and my new teammates, “ were the first words of 24-year-old defender after signing a contract with ŠKF Sereď.

Marián Černý, General Manager of the club, commented on an interesting reinforcement: “We are glad that after very demanding negotiations and administrative tasks, we caught up with the arrival of Iman Salimi in Sereda. Today, the player signed a contract and joined the team. He is a very good football player, we promise him that he will be an important part of our team. He wants to help the club, we believe that we will also help him to establish himself in Europe. We believe that he will also be part of a successful team.”