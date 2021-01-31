Ali Gholizadeh and Fereshteh Karimi dedicate their goals to Mehrdad Minavand

230 views

Tehran Times – CHARLEROI, Ali Gholizadeh and Fereshteh Karimi dedicated their goals to former Persepolis and Iran midfielder Mehrdad Minavand.

Minavand passed away Wednesday night at the age of 45 after losing battle against COVID-19. He started his career at Tehran based football club Pas in 1994 but joined Persepolis a year later.

The left winger also played for Austrian club Sturm Graz and Charleroi from Belgium before returning to Persepolis once again in 2002.

Minavand was a member of Iran national football team in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, where they registered their first-ever victory in the competition against the U.S. in France. He also won a bronze medal with the Persians in the 1996 AFC Asian Cup.

Fereshteh Karimi scored for Qadsia against Al Fatat in first leg of Kuwait Futsal League semis and dedicated her goal to Minavand.

Qadsia won the match 3-2.

In Belgium, Charleroi winger Gholizadeh scored his team’ss first goal against Kortrijk in Jupiler Pro League, helping his team win the match 3-1.

The Iranian international player also dedicated his goal to the former Iran midfielder.

The Persepolis players also did not celebrate their goal against Machine Sazi in IPL on Saturday, dedicating it to their former No. 25, whilst having all players don “Minavand” on the back of their shirts.