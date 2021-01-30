Team Melli coaching staff attends Persepolis, Machine Sazi IPL match

76 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team coaching staff watched the match between Persepolis and Foolad in Iran Professional League (IPL) from the stands.

Dragan Skocic along with his assistants attended the match held at the Azadi Stadium.

Iran prepares for the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Team Melli will first host Hong Kong national football team on March 25 in Tehran.

Dragon Skocic’s men will travel to Phnom Penh to meet Cambodia five days later.

Iran, who sits third in Group C, will also host Bahrain and Iraq on June 7 and 15, respectively.

The eight group winners of the World Cup qualification’s group stage and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.