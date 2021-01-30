Taça de Portugal: Taremi scores as Porto beats Gil Vicente [VIDEO]

190 views

Tasnim – BARCELOS, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi scored once again as Porto defeated Gil Vicente 2-0 at the Taça de Portugal Friday night.

Jesús Manuel Corona and Taremi scored for the Dragons in the 10th and 88th minutes, respectively.

Porto qualified for the semifinals with the win. It will meet Braga to book its place in the final match.

The Taça de Portugal is an annual association football competition and the premier knockout tournament in Portuguese football.

Estoril and Benfica have also advanced to the semis.