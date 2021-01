369 views

Tasnim – FARO, Porto football team defeated Farense 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mehdi Taremi.

The Iranian forward opened the host’s goal in the 15th minute at the Estadio de Sao Luis.

Porto remained in second place with 35 points, one point behind Sporting.

It was Taremi’s second successive goal for Porto.

He scored against Benfica last week.