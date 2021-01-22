Super sub Reza scores hatrick in win over Willem II [VIDEO]

164 views

FCUpdate.nl – TILBURG, With a nice hat-trick Reza Ghoochannejhad turned out to be the hero for PEC Zwolle.

As a substitute, Ghoochannejhad scored three goals against Willem II, helping his team to victory and a solid place in the middle bracket. After the match, Reza couldn’t get over his luck.

Never before has a player scored a hat-trick twice as a substitute. Reza Ghoochannejhad managed to achieve this feat after he also scored four times against RKC Waalwijk last season. With the match over Reza is not happy with the status of being a “super sub”.

“You have to be careful, otherwise you will suddenly be a super sub. I don’t want that either”, said the cheerful striker after the match.

Ghoochannej enjoyed the game and continued, “Today it was really necessary,” he shared in front of the ESPN camera. “Scoring goals is always nice, today I luckily got a bit more time to show it.” Ghoochannejhad was finally allowed to make an appearance after some time on the bench. “I don’t mean this arrogantly, but I never doubted myself. I didn’t play during a phase, you have to deal with that.”

Captain Bram van Polen was also pleased with the striker’s contribution. “Coincidentally, I called the trainer last week to say that I think he deserves more chances. The boy is doing fantastic in the training sessions, it’s great that it is now coming out.”

Trainer John Stegeman also praised the attacker. “He knows his role, and he is a very clever player.”