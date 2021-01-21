Rio Ave interested in Shahab Zahedi [Report]

49 views

A Bola – KYIV, Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi has reportedly received offers from several clubs, most recently being Portugal’s Liga Nos side Rio Ave.

Sources claim that Rio Ave has presented Olimpik Donetsk with a proposal of 300,000 euros to acquire the striker.

Shahab Zahedi, the 25-year-old Iranian, who along with Dynamo Kyiv’s Viktor Tsygankov, is currently the joint top scorer in the Ukrainian league.

Recent reports have also linked the Iranian striker with Ukrainian club giants Dynamo Kyiv, and FC Zorya Luhansk.