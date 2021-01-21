Jahanbakhsh among those who will miss FA Cup tie against Blackpool

52 views

The Argus – BRIGHTON, Albion will be without six players for their FA Cup fourth round tie against Blackpool on Saturday.

The Seagulls have been without Aaron Connolly, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey in recent weeks due to injury.

Jason Steele and Alireza Jahanbakhsh have also missed the Seagulls last two games through illness and injury as well.

And Potter gave an update on all six of those players.

He said: “None of those will be involved this weekend. Aaron is making progress he will probably be in training with the group tomorrow but it will be too soon for him.

“Adam is feeling a lot better after feeling poorly, but will probably need some training time before we look at games.

“Danny is making progress. It is a little bit slower than we thought but is still making progress and we are looking at a couple of weeks maybe for him.

“It’s similar for Tariq. Ali again will be a couple of weeks.”

Potter also confirmed Jason Steele, who was the hero in their win over Newport in the previous round will miss the game through illness.