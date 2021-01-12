Santa Clara eliminates Moreirense with Moghanlou winner

230 views

Sapo Desporto – MOREIRA DE CONEGOS, The Azoreans join Nacional and Estoril in the next phase of the Taca de Portugal.

Santa Clara defeated Moreirense 2-1 in the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup. The match, played in Moreira de Cónegos, ensured the winner qualification to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The duel contested between two teams from the first division, Santa Clara took the lead in the 36th minute with a goal from Ukra.

After the break, Moreirense drew level on 51st minute through Walterson.

The closing stages saw a dramatic winner as Shahriar Moghanlou rose above the defence and goalkeeper to score the winning goal on the 87th minute.

The quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup will take place between the 27th and 29th of January.

Santa Clara will face the winner of the match between Liga Nos side Sporting de Braga and Torreense from the Portuguese Championship.