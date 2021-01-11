Hazfi Cup draw to be held on Tuesday

24 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The draw ceremony of the 34th edition of Iran’s Hazfi Cup will be held on Tuesday.

The competition will reportedly start in Mid-January but the kick-off date has yet to be announced.

Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition, run by the Iranian Football Federation.

Tractor is Hazfi Cup’s defending champion.

Esteghlal is the most decorated team in the competition, winning the title seven times, followed by Persepolis with six titles.

The competition was founded in 1975.