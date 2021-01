54 views

Tasnim – BAKU, Iranian defender Hojjat Haghverdi has reportedly reached an agreement with Azerbaijani football club Sumgayit.

The 27-year-old defender, who had been linked with a move to Persepolis, canceled his contract with Paykan and will sign a contract for the Azerbaijani top-flight club.

Haghverdi will join his countryman Adam Hemati in Sumgayit.

Sumgayit FK is an Azerbaijani football club based in Sumgayit that plays in the Azerbaijan Premier League.