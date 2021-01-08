Taremi leads FC Porto to victory over Famalicão [VIDEO]

295 views

Persianfootball.com – PORTO, Two goals from Mehdi Taremi helped FC Porto to their seventh consecutive victory in the Portugues Liga Nos.

The crucial win comes just one week before the classic fixture against Benfica, as Porto continues their push for first place.

On the 13th minute, a low deflected cross from Corona found Taremi, who finished well to open the scoring.

Not long after, Taremi then won his side a penalty kick as he was brought down in the box by the Famalicão keeper. A VAR review confirmed the penalty, and Sérgio Oliveira converted the spot-kick on the 32nd minute.

As play continued after the half-time break, Taremi scored his second goal of the night, rising in the box to connect with a cross from Octavio, sending in a looping header into the net.

Mehdi Taremi, who was also named the man of the match, helped confirm an important three points for his team as FC Porto went on to win the away tie 4:1.