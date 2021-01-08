Hamed Lak chosen as ‘Best Goalkeeper of ACL 2020’

44 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak has been chosen as the best goalkeeper in the 2020 AFC Champions League Team.

Fans of Asian football have voted for their Best XI at each edition of the AFC Champions League between 2016 and 2019, so now the-AFC.com turns to the most recently concluded chapter, the 2020 competition, to determine the top 11 players.

Signed as Alireza Beiranvand’s replacement, Lak proved he was the right man for the job with some impressive displays as Persepolis made the final for the second time in three years.

Lak’s five clean sheets were a tournament best and the fact that the four goals he conceded throughout the tournament were from the penalty spot speaks volumes of the stability he gave Persepolis.

Jo So-huk (Ulsan Hyundai FC), Apirak Worawong (Chiangrai United), Daiya Maekawa (Vissel Kobe) and Brad Jones (Al Nassr) were shortlisted to win the accolade but Lak was chosen the best goalie with 86 percent of votes.