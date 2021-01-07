Graham Potter reveals hopes for Alireza Jahanbakhsh

332 views

The Argus – BRIGHTON, Graham Potter says he has no problem with Alireza Jahanbakhsh – but understands he wants more football.

The Iran international was quoted by media in his home country suggesting the season had not lived up to expectations.

Head coach and player discussed the interview today.

Potter said: “I spoke to him this morning. He mentioned that.

“He doesn’t know where that has come from and it’s a bit of a mystery to him.

“He is still a part of our squad, he is still part of the group.

“He played against Arsenal, he is training well. He trains well every day.

“He’s one of our players and we’re trying to help him improve and play more football.

“Probably it is clear he would like to play more as every player in the group would want to play as much as they can, that’s normal.

“We have no problems with Ali at all.”