IPL: Persepolis share spoils with Sepahan [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team shared the spoils with Sepehan in a 0-0 draw in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday. Ivan Marković.

The Reds have not won a single match since losing to South Korean Ulsan Hyundai in 2020 AFC Champions League final on Dec. 19.

Persepolis were held to two 1-1 draws against Nassaji and Zob Ahan football teams.

It was another poor performance from the titleholders in the recent weeks.

Persepolis will have to play Esteghlal in Tehran’s derby next week.

In Isfahan, Tractor defeated Zob Ahan 2-1 thanks to goals from Mohammad Abbaszadeh. Ivan Markovic scored Zob Ahan’s goal with a header.

Paykan battled back from a goal down to beat Nassaji 2-1 in Tehran.

Karim Eslami was on target for the visiting team but Ebrahim Salehi and Farzad Hatami scored for Paykan.

Esteghlal sit top of the table with 18 points, followed by Sanat Naft and Gol Gohar.