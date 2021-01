371 views

A BOLA – GUIMARAES, Mehdi Taremi scored twice against Guimarães in the Liga Nos Portuguese top flight.

In a close match, FC Porto managed to come out on top defeating Vitória de Guimarães 3-2.

Taremi highlighted the joint effort of the FC Porto players to overcome all the difficulties created by their opponents.

“Good performance by the whole team tonight! Three entirely fair and well-deserved points. Thank God,” wrote the striker on social media.