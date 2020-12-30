IPL: Esteghlal beat Gol Gohar to reclaim first place [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

69 views

Tehran Times – SIRJAN, Esteghlal football team defeated Gol Gohar 2-1 to move top of Iran Professional League (IPL) table on Wednesday.

Just five minutes into the match, Esteghlal striker Arsalan Motahari was brought down by Gol Gohar goalkeeper Alireza Haghighi and captain Vouria Ghafouri converted from the penalty spot.

Esteghlal forward Mehdi Ghaedi doubled their lead in the 14th minute in Sirjan’s Emam Ali Stadium.

Esteghlal could have scored their third goal in the first half but Ghafouri missed his penalty.

Gol Gohar midfielder Ahmadreza Zendehrouh halved the deficit in the 78th minute from the penalty spot.

Esteghlal went top of the table with 15 points from eight matches.

In Ahvaz, Foolad edged past Nassaji courtesy a goal from Ayanda Patosi in the 16th minute at the Foolad Arena.

Also, Farzad Hatami helped Paykan to win an 1-0 away win against Naft Masjed Soleyman.

And Tractor and Shahr Khodro played out a goalless draw in Tabriz.

On Thursday, Persepolis will play Zob Ahan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.