IPL: Shahr Khodro held by Aluminum, Paykan and Saipa draw [VIDEO]

27 views

Tehran Times – MASHHAD, Shahr Khodro football team were held to a 2-2 draw by Aluminum in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Shahr Khodro fought back from a goal down to earn a 2-2 draw with visiting team Aluminum in Mashhad’s Emam Reza Stadium.

Saeid Bagherpasand was on target for Aluminum in the 11th minute with a header but Akbar Sadeghi canceled out his goal eight minutes later.

Aluminum striker Mehdi Hosseini made it 2-1 in the 26th minute.

Shahr Khodro went down to 10-man before the break after Sadegh Sadeghi was shown his second yellow card but Hossein Mehraban leveled the score in the 57th minute.

Earlier on the day, Tehran based football teams Paykan and Saipa shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Amir Roostaei scored for Paykan in the 22nd minute and Reza Jafari equalized the match in the 73rd minute.

Paykan midfielder Majid Eidi was sent off in the 62nd minute after receiving his second yellow card.

On Thursday, Machine Sazi will host Naft Masjed Soleyman in Tabriz, Zob Ahan face IPL leaders Gol Gohar in Isfahan and Sanat Naft play Tractor in Abadan.