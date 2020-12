(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ABADAN, Sanat Naft football team could have moved top of Iran Professional League (IPL) table but lost to Aluminum Arak 1-0 on Thursday.

Hamed Pakdel scored the winning goal for the host in the 49th minute.

Sanat Naft could go top of the table even with a draw.

Mes Rafsanjan edged past Nassaji 1-0 in Ghaemshahr thanks to the Mohammad Ghazi’s first-half goal on Matchweek 7.