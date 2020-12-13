Taça de Portugal: Taremi scores against Tondela [VIDEO]

500 views

Record – PORTO, Taremi scored in FC Porto’s victory over Tondela, in the 4th round of the Portuguese Cup.

Mehdi Taremi paved the way for FC Porto’s 2-1 triumph over Tondela, which allowed the dragons to move forward in the Portuguese Cup.

The Iranian striker admitted in his post-match interview that “We had a difficult game against a good and compact team, and we had several opportunities to score. We could have scored more goals but the most important thing is to have won and move on to the next stage of the Cup.”

Mehdi continued “FC Porto is a great club, I am happy to be here and my focus is on helping the team at all times and improving day after day.”

“I think I can do better than today. Scoring goals is my job but the most important thing is to win each game, for the benefit of the whole team and staff. That is first. If you can score, better for me.”